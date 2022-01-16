Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 396.4% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FIORF stock opened at 0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.07. Fiore Cannabis has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.26.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.