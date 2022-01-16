Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 396.4% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FIORF stock opened at 0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.07. Fiore Cannabis has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.26.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

