Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Up 58.1% in December

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 160,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Nicholas Haft bought 63,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $649,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNCH. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 220,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNCH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,770. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

