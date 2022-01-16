Financial Survey: Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) versus Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kuboo alerts:

78.6% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kuboo and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $2.36 billion 5.95 -$1.75 billion ($3.71) -11.12

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Lyft -43.05% -68.30% -21.76%

Volatility & Risk

Kuboo has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kuboo and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 8 22 0 2.73

Lyft has a consensus price target of $69.94, suggesting a potential upside of 69.50%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

Lyft beats Kuboo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

The Suggestion Box, Inc. engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org. The company was founded by Howard A. Baer on November 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuboo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuboo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.