Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,516 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 314,289 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $55.87 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

