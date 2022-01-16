Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

FNF opened at $55.87 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

