FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.56.

FGEN opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FibroGen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 297.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

