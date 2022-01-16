Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.80) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 280 ($3.80) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 402 ($5.46).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.40. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 272 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.