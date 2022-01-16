Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FRCOY stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

