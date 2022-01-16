Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Fabrinet worth $26,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fabrinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

