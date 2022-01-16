Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXE shares. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

EXE remained flat at $C$7.20 during trading on Friday. 135,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,173. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The stock has a market cap of C$644.85 million and a P/E ratio of 19.94.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 132.96%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.