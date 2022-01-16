Exosis (EXO) Price Up 35.4% This Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $11,335.70 and approximately $44.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,108.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.84 or 0.07724360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00342345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.40 or 0.00905617 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00075976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.96 or 0.00505614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00260475 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.