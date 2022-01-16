ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Tops $272,336.77 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $272,336.77 and approximately $447.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009459 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

