Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Underperform

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

