Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 230.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evolus by 326.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth $69,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,954. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

