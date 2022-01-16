Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of EVH opened at $25.36 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,000. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

