EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.99. EVgo shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 7,166 shares trading hands.

EVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

