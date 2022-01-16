ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 6,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 855,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

GWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.25). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

