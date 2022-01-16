Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 43.6% in December

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

