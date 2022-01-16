Eric Scott Grossberg Sells 213,518 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

