Eric Scott Grossberg Sells 213,518 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28.
NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $20.39.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.