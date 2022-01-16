EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $31.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price decreased by Truist from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in EQT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

