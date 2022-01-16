Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $213.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.06.

ENPH opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

