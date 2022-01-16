Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.15.

ET stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

