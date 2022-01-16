Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.50 by UBS Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.50 ($10.80) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on Enel in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.06 ($10.30).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

