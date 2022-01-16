Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 73.1% in December

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696. Endesa has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.93%.
About Endesa
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
