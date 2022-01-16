Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 73.1% in December

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696. Endesa has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELEZY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

