EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,100 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get EML Payments alerts:

Shares of EMCHF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.