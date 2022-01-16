Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

