Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $51.05. Approximately 892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 759,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

