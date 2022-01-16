EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,428 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $145,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $124.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

