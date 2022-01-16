Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELLO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 3,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669. Ellomay Capital has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

