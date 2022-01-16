Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELMUF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

