Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $6,902.67 and $79.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00106269 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

