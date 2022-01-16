Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Eisai has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

