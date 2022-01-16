EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP Renováveis from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

