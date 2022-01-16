EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

EDRVF stock remained flat at $$22.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

