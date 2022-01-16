Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Down 41.4% in December

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Edoc Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

