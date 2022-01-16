EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Cap of $244,295.19 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $244,295.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,080.11 or 0.99983023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00098217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.93 or 0.00742506 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

