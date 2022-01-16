Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce sales of $16.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 54.3% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 65,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

