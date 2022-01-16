Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 301.9% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

