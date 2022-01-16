Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Up 225.4% in December

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 225.4% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,562. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

