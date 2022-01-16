easyJet (LON:EZJ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 680 ($9.23) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 720 ($9.77).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.61) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.62) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 736.08 ($9.99).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 635.60 ($8.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 563.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 703.02. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,162.85).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

