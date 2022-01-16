EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.51. 186,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,846. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

