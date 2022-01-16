E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the December 15th total of 557,700 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EJH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.74. E-Home Household Service has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

