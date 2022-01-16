DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DYNR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. DynaResource has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.45.
About DynaResource
