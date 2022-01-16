DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DYNR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. DynaResource has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

