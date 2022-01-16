DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.67 ($48.49).

DWS stock opened at €38.70 ($43.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €36.16 and its 200 day moving average is €37.38.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

