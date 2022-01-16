Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 140,975 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 140,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

WRBY opened at $34.27 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $988,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

