Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $137.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duolingo traded as low as $90.43 and last traded at $91.83, with a volume of 471247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.02.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 224,773 shares of company stock worth $22,675,295 and have sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

