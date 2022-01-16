Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) PT Raised to 1,400.00

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,300.00 to 1,400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

