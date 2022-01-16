DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.18.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

