Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $18.84 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 5,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

