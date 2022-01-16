Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $194.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

DOV stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

